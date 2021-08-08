Grifols’ (GRFS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

GRFS opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67. Grifols has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.4385 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Grifols by 17.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 84,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Grifols by 23.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Grifols by 59.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Grifols by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 38,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Grifols during the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

