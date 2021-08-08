Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.81

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.86, with a volume of 4724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.4385 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 17.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grifols by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 144,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Grifols by 18.3% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

