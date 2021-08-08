Grin (GRIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.27 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000767 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $27.20 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,057.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.66 or 0.06842622 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $562.06 or 0.01275762 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.55 or 0.00339439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00130769 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.11 or 0.00590401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.61 or 0.00332766 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.19 or 0.00281879 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 80,530,020 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

