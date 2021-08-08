Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $404.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $41.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,200 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

