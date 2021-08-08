Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. Guardant Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Guardant Health stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.06. 1,652,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.04. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total value of $656,271.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,158.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,090 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.