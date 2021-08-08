Guider (GDR) Market Cap Hits $9,055.33

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $9,055.33 and $57.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Guider has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00052536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.57 or 0.00819611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00098484 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00039560 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (GDR) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

