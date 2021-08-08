Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.95 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%.

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

In other Gulf Island Fabrication news, CEO Richard W. Heo bought 10,000 shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,991.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

