H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.12. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 86,182 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HNNMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.39.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.