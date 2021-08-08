H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.12. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 86,182 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HNNMY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.39.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.
