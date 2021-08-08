Hacken Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.57 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $41.34 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00044840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00125436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00148744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,195.38 or 1.01034261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.98 or 0.00788662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,219,454 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.