HaloDAO Market Cap Reaches $2.44 Million (RNBW)

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000971 BTC on exchanges. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $564.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00046117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00130439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00149527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,000.90 or 1.00172105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.86 or 0.00792148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

