Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Earns “Sell” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HMSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

HMSO stock opened at GBX 36.60 ($0.48) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.70. Hammerson has a 12-month low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

