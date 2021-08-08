Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Position Lessened by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 241,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hanger were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HNGR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 76,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The company has a market cap of $889.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.58. Hanger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HNGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $223,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

