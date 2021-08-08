Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.82.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

