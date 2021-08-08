Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Harbour Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harbour Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harbour Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Harbour Energy stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

