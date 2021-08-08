HARD Protocol (HARD) Market Capitalization Achieves $64.39 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001960 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $64.39 million and approximately $15.80 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HARD Protocol Coin Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,125,000 coins. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

HARD Protocol Coin Trading

