Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.06% of JinkoSolar worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JKS opened at $55.18 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.00.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

JKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

