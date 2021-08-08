Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.6% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its position in Dollar General by 6.5% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $236.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $236.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.77.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

