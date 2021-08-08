Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 333.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $94,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $206,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $216,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

JBL opened at $59.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,866,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,431,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,735 shares of company stock worth $6,793,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

