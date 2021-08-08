Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3,025.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $156.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.13. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

