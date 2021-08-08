Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,175,000 after acquiring an additional 195,039 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,114,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in CBRE Group by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in CBRE Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,816,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,001,000 after acquiring an additional 34,764 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $97.75 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.08 and a one year high of $98.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

