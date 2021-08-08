Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $1.11 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.40. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

