Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $152.76 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $91.95 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $152.76 or 0.00340352 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011163 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000516 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 636,882 coins and its circulating supply is 601,921 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.