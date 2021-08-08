HashCoin (HSC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 26% higher against the dollar. HashCoin has a market cap of $538,123.82 and $61,841.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00054357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.32 or 0.00842910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00101665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00040154 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HashCoin is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.