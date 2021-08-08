HC Wainwright Cuts Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target to $28.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

COLL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.33.

COLL opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.64. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 107.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,886,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,319 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,420,214 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 493,931 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 861,410 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 440,027 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,498,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,823,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

