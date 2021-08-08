Head-To-Head Analysis: Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) vs. Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) and Doma (NYSE:DOMA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Argo Group International alerts:

This table compares Argo Group International and Doma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International $1.89 billion 1.03 -$54.10 million ($0.64) -87.52 Doma N/A N/A -$8.64 million N/A N/A

Doma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Argo Group International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Argo Group International and Doma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Group International 0 2 2 1 2.80 Doma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Argo Group International presently has a consensus price target of $45.42, suggesting a potential downside of 18.91%. Doma has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.42%. Given Doma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Doma is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Argo Group International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Doma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Group International and Doma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International 2.55% 2.90% 0.47% Doma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Argo Group International beats Doma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market. The International Operations segment involves in the insurance risks through the broker market, focusing on specialty property insurance, property catastrophe reinsurance, primary/excess casualty, professional liability and marine, and energy insurance. The Run-off Lines segment comprises liabilities associated with discontinued lines previously underwritten by the insurance subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.