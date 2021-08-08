Head-To-Head Analysis: Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) vs. Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cardlytics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies N/A -568.84% -6.99% Cardlytics -41.88% -19.51% -11.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and Cardlytics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A Cardlytics $186.89 million 15.62 -$55.42 million ($2.05) -43.09

Cyxtera Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardlytics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and Cardlytics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardlytics 0 3 3 0 2.50

Cardlytics has a consensus target price of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.55%. Given Cardlytics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Cyxtera Technologies.

Summary

Cardlytics beats Cyxtera Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded by Scott D. Grimes, Lynne M. Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

