Head to Head Comparison: Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Skylight Health Group and Teladoc Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skylight Health Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Teladoc Health 0 11 12 0 2.52

Skylight Health Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.99%. Teladoc Health has a consensus target price of $223.29, suggesting a potential upside of 49.60%. Given Skylight Health Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Skylight Health Group is more favorable than Teladoc Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.8% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Skylight Health Group and Teladoc Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skylight Health Group -70.89% -69.02% -44.08% Teladoc Health -46.86% -1.42% -1.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skylight Health Group and Teladoc Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skylight Health Group $9.81 million 13.77 -$7.08 million N/A N/A Teladoc Health $1.09 billion 21.73 -$485.14 million ($1.13) -132.09

Skylight Health Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teladoc Health.

Summary

Teladoc Health beats Skylight Health Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group Inc. operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network that comprises of physical practices, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing. The company also owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients through telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. In addition, it offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un/under-insured population. The company was formerly known as CB2 Insights Inc. and changed its name to Skylight Health Group Inc. in November 2020. Skylight Health Group Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services. It serves health employers, health plans, hospitals, health systems, and insurance and financial services companies. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, Advance Medical, Best Doctors, BetterHelp, and HealthiestYou brands. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was Incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.