Head to Head Contrast: Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) & NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP)

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) and NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forte Biosciences and NLS Pharmaceutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forte Biosciences $40,000.00 9,093.58 -$46.49 million ($6.32) -4.26 NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A -$2.86 million ($0.41) -6.24

NLS Pharmaceutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forte Biosciences. NLS Pharmaceutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forte Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Forte Biosciences and NLS Pharmaceutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forte Biosciences N/A -123.97% -116.31% NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Forte Biosciences and NLS Pharmaceutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forte Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 NLS Pharmaceutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Forte Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $81.60, indicating a potential upside of 203.12%. NLS Pharmaceutics has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 317.19%. Given NLS Pharmaceutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NLS Pharmaceutics is more favorable than Forte Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of NLS Pharmaceutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Its lead product candidates include Quilience, for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and Nolazol, for the treatment of ADHD. NLS Pharmaceutics AG was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Stans, Switzerland.

