Head to Head Contrast: GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) & Bally’s (NYSE:BALY)

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

GreenTree Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bally’s has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GreenTree Hospitality Group and Bally’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bally’s 0 0 4 0 3.00

GreenTree Hospitality Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.10, indicating a potential upside of 79.25%. Bally’s has a consensus price target of $71.60, indicating a potential upside of 33.88%. Given GreenTree Hospitality Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GreenTree Hospitality Group is more favorable than Bally’s.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Bally’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenTree Hospitality Group $142.53 million 6.90 $40.05 million $0.39 24.46 Bally’s $372.79 million 6.09 -$5.49 million ($0.09) -594.22

GreenTree Hospitality Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bally’s. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenTree Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Bally’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenTree Hospitality Group 33.63% 15.41% 8.41% Bally’s -1.60% 3.32% 0.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Bally’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Bally’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GreenTree Hospitality Group beats Bally’s on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

