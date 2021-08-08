Head-To-Head Contrast: Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) versus AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of AMTD International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Jiayin Group has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTD International has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and AMTD International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group 23.09% -61.27% 54.23% AMTD International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jiayin Group and AMTD International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $199.26 million 1.06 $38.76 million $0.72 5.43 AMTD International $144.26 million 10.56 $136.63 million N/A N/A

AMTD International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jiayin Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jiayin Group and AMTD International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jiayin Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 165.98%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than AMTD International.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats AMTD International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About AMTD International

AMTD International, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services. The Asset Management segment provides asset management products and services, including in relation to listed equity, fixed income securities, hedge funds, structured products, foreign exchange, private equities, alternative investments, discretionary account services, investment advisory services, and external asset management services. The Strategic Investment segment engages in proprietary investments and management of investment portfolio in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in February 2019 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

