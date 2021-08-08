Head-To-Head Survey: CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get CubeSmart alerts:

This table compares CubeSmart and Healthcare Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $679.18 million 14.90 $165.62 million $1.72 29.15 Healthcare Realty Trust $499.63 million 8.90 $72.19 million $1.65 19.02

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Realty Trust. Healthcare Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CubeSmart and Healthcare Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 2 3 4 0 2.22 Healthcare Realty Trust 0 3 3 1 2.71

CubeSmart presently has a consensus price target of $40.80, indicating a potential downside of 18.63%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $32.71, indicating a potential upside of 4.22%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. CubeSmart pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 73.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Healthcare Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Healthcare Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 24.30% 9.83% 3.93% Healthcare Realty Trust 18.19% 4.73% 2.43%

Summary

CubeSmart beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.