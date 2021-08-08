HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. HealthEquity posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million.

HQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,099. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,219.70, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $442,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,561,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,828 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,536,000 after acquiring an additional 426,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,108,000 after buying an additional 314,928 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,900,000 after buying an additional 138,278 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,998,000 after buying an additional 169,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,772,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,522,000 after buying an additional 161,488 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.