Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Cap of $1.97 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $1.97 billion and $107.31 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00060109 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00033793 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.41 or 0.00283405 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00033442 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00023221 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,294,751,929 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.