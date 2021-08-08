Helex Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Helex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helex has a total market capitalization of $8,356.66 and $5,903.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helex has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00054739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.25 or 0.00850187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00099572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00040376 BTC.

About Helex

Helex is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helex is helex.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Helex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.