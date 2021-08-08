Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $81.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

HLIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

