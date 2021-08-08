Helix (HLIX) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Helix has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helix has a total market capitalization of $108,345.77 and approximately $9.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00015777 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 34,970,595 coins and its circulating supply is 34,844,760 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

