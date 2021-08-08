HempCoin Price Reaches $0.0096 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $244.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,809.04 or 0.99899543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00030354 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006328 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00069010 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000811 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010610 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000583 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,955,357 coins and its circulating supply is 262,820,207 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

