Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.93. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 54.18%. Research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

