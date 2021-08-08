HEROcoin Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $129,796.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00054675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.00848639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00099729 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00040578 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

PLAY is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

