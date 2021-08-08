Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) is Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s 3rd Largest Position

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 810,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the quarter. Hess makes up approximately 1.1% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Hess were worth $70,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hess by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,393,000 after buying an additional 2,367,733 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Hess by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after buying an additional 926,040 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Hess by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,239,000 after purchasing an additional 840,161 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hess by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,622,000 after purchasing an additional 696,305 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hess by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

HES traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,440. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of -135.44 and a beta of 2.22. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

