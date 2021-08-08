Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 48,000 Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 48,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,989,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,584,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $15,855,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $7,608,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 190,482 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.