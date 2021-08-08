Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 311,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 17.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,965,000 after buying an additional 810,189 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 25.5% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 303,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 61,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,836,000 after buying an additional 1,498,178 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $41,825.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 6,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $272,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,469,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

