Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RXN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

NYSE RXN opened at $58.54 on Friday. Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $58.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

In other news, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $38,256.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $199,810.38. Insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

