Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

