Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 238.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after buying an additional 1,088,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 335,237 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at $16,309,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 116.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 192.0% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 195,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 128,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 169.36 and a beta of 2.88.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $5,843,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.22.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

