Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $902,000 Investment in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,223,373.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,306,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,848,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 295,471 shares of company stock worth $10,386,399 over the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $29.25 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.15. Equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

