Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,984,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after buying an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1,453.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 171,402 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $11,720,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after purchasing an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,353 shares of company stock valued at $502,869. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.55. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $99.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

