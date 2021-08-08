HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$24.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$28.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 46.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of HLS Therapeutics stock opened at C$16.42 on Friday. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$13.35 and a 12-month high of C$21.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$522.52 million and a PE ratio of -20.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$18.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.41 million. Analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

