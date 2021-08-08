Honest (HNST) Trading 9.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $164,774.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00045958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00129982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00148873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,687.53 or 1.00169545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.44 or 0.00792245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

