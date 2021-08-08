Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,447,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 244,500 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK opened at $15.81 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $17.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

